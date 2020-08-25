Clifford J. Brothers
Elmira Heights - Age 66 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born March 2, 1954 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Ernest and Noble (Mitchell) Brothers and passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020. In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his niece, Lisa Brothers LaClair in 2017. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lyle (Sharon) Brothers of Elmira Heights; nephews, Louis (Michelle) Brothers, and Dale (Michelle) Fresne; nephew-in-law William LaClair; along with 1 great-niece, 6 great-nephews, 3 great-great-nieces, and 1 great-great nephew. Cliff worked for Toshiba in Horseheads as an inspector. He was a mild-mannered man but truly a unique character. He will be greatly missed. Private services are planned; he will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Elmira. The family extends thanks to the staff at Elcor for the care given to Clifford over the last few years. Those wishing may make a donation in Cliffs name to either your local animal shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
