1/
Clifford J. Brothers
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clifford J. Brothers

Elmira Heights - Age 66 of Elmira Heights, NY. He was born March 2, 1954 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Ernest and Noble (Mitchell) Brothers and passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020. In addition to his parents, Clifford was predeceased by his niece, Lisa Brothers LaClair in 2017. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Lyle (Sharon) Brothers of Elmira Heights; nephews, Louis (Michelle) Brothers, and Dale (Michelle) Fresne; nephew-in-law William LaClair; along with 1 great-niece, 6 great-nephews, 3 great-great-nieces, and 1 great-great nephew. Cliff worked for Toshiba in Horseheads as an inspector. He was a mild-mannered man but truly a unique character. He will be greatly missed. Private services are planned; he will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, in Elmira. The family extends thanks to the staff at Elcor for the care given to Clifford over the last few years. Those wishing may make a donation in Cliffs name to either your local animal shelter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital online. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved