Clifton E. Antes
Mansfield, PA - Clifton E. Antes "Clif", age 87, of Mansfield, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019 with his loving family at his side as they had been during his entire illness. He was born on November 5, 1931 in Liberty, PA, the son of Irvin and Ocy (Temple) Antes. Clif and his wife, Joan (Kendrick) Antes would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on June 29, 2019. He was the manager of Maple Lanes Bowling Alley for 40 years. Clif was a member of the Covington Church of Christ, F&A.M. Lodge, Blossburg, PA, Williamsport Consistory, and Black Wolf Rod and Gun Club, Liberty, PA. He was a US Army Veteran serving during the Korean War Era. Clif enjoyed spending time with his family, working, hunting, fishing, farming, and socializing with others.
Clif is survived by his wife, Joan; his four children,Susan Guy of Halifax, PA, Steven (Jacqueline) Antes of Wellsville, NY, Nancy Chiquete of San Diego, CA, and Joann Antes of Selinsgrove, PA; a sister, Doris Yocum of Carlisle, PA; sisters-in-law, Helen Antes of Gillett, PA, Doris Antes of Elmira, NY; grandchildren, Lyndsie (Michael Crosby) Guy, Bethany Antes, Mark Antes, Vicente Chiquete, Adriana Chiquete, Alyssa Chiquete, and Caroline Antes; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Bussler; brothers, Louis, Russell, Watson, Howard and John Antes.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from Noon to 2PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2PM with Rev. Jim Donahoo officiating. Memorial Contributions may be made to Covington Church of Christ Disciples, PO Box 185, Covington, PA or , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Burial will be in Friedens Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 4, 2019