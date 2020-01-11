Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home
10936 NE 6th Ave
Miami, FL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Monumental Baptist Church
1009 Maple Avenue
Elmira, NY
Dr. Clinton V. Strickland Jr.


1950 - 2020
Dr. Clinton V. Strickland Jr. Obituary
Dr. Clinton V. Strickland Jr.

Rochester - On January 7, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends, Dr. Clinton V. Strickland, Jr. age 69, was called Home to rest. Clinton was born December 19, 1950 in Elmira, NY. Predeceased by parents: Grace Mitchell, Louise (Gardner), and Clinton V. Strickland, Sr. Clinton leaves to cherish his memories former wife: Holly (Williams) Strickland; five children: Crystal (Ignatius, Jr.) Carroll of Miami, FL; Cicely (Orlando) Ruiz of Rochester, NY; Clinton (Camille) Strickland III of Chicago, IL; Christopher (Jocelyn) Strickland of Long Beach, CA; and Caitlyn Strickland of Houston, TX; two beloved grandchildren: C. Kennedy and Emerson Carroll; brothers: William (Gale) Strickland and David (Angela) Strickland; sisters: Gertrude (Edney) Warren and Thyra Timmons. Clinton leaves behind a large extended family with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his dear friend, Elaine Bess. Home Going services for Dr. Clinton V. Strickland Jr. will take place on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Monumental Baptist Church, 1009 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904 at 11:00 am. Flowers and condolences can be sent to the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira, NY 14904. Dr. Strickland's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020
