Age 61, of Elmira passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Elmira, on Tuesday, April 8, 1958 to the late Benjamin & Margaret (Clune) Flynn. In addition to her parents, Colleen was predeceased by brother, Bryan Flynn. She is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Heather & Todd Blish of Elmira; son & daughter-in-law, Cory & Karen French of Horseheads; sisters, Eileen Buckholtz (Tom Milford), Kathleen (Robert) Stranger, Maureen (Edward) Butler all of Elmira; brothers, Kevin (Jessie) Flynn of The Villages, Fl. & Patrick Flynn of Elmira; grandchildren, Calvin (Kayla Bauman) & Braden Blish, Caiden & Rylen French; numerous nieces and nephews. Colleen worked for the State of New York for 33 years at the Elmira Psychiatric Center. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES WILL BE HELD. INTERMENT IN ST. PETER & PAUL'S CEMETERY, ELMIRA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Colleen's memory to the Faulk Cancer Center 600 Roe Ave Elmira, NY 14905. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020