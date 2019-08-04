|
Connie J. Allington
Elmira - Age 44, of Elmira, NY passed away unexpectedly in a house fire trying to save her pets on Monday, July 29, 2019. Connie was born in Elmira, NY on January 7, 1975, daughter of Thomas and Jean (Clark) Allington. Connie is survived by her father, Thomas Allington of Elmira; longtime partner, Mark Chapman of Elmira; sisters, Roberta Baker of NH and Sheila O'Dell of Elmira; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Connie was predeceased by her mother, Jean. She graduated with honors from Southside High School in 1994. Connie was very active in the community and loved sports and animals. She volunteered at the Elmira Animal Shelter and both the Arnot and St. Joseph's Hospital. Connie was a cancer survivor and supported cancer research as well as Pink in the Park and Rink. Family was very important to Connie and she was loved by and will be missed by many family and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Connie on Tuesday, August 6th at 1 pm in Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019