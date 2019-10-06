|
Connie L.
Zimmer Mckay
Connie L. Zimmer Mckay, born May 22, 1951, lost her battle with cancer September 29, 2019. Daughter of Alberta Ward and late Charles Zimmer, Sr.
Predeceased by brother, John Zimmer. Survived by her son, Ronald Tuttle, Jr.; grandchildren, Daniele, Amber, Ronald 3rd Tuttle, companion Michele Theriot; Siblings, Martin (Carolyn) Ward, Charles (France) Zimmer, Jr., Gale (Tammy) Zimmer, Dale (Bonnie) Zimmer, Brian and Angela Zimmer. Many nieces, cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Connie was caring, giving and lived life to the fullest. Retired from Masonite 30 years with dear friends, Carol, Patti, Karen, Bonnie, Starr, Tete, Crystal & Mike.
Services at Tioga Point Cemetary Athens, PA with Reverend Bill Reynolds, October 9th at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Carefirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019