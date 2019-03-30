Services
Connie Louise Goodwin


Vero Beach, FL - Connie Louise Goodwin, age 69, passed away peacefully in Vero Beach, FL, early Sunday morning March 17, 2019. Connie, the daughter of Roy and Carlotta Goodwin, was born May 23, 1949. She graduated from Southside High School Class in 1966. She worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Elmira, NY, Pittsburgh, PA , AT&T in Syracuse, NY, and retired from AT&T in Wallingford, CT. She enjoyed crafts (especially making dollhouses), the beach, as well as spending time with her family and dogs. She was predeceased by her parents,Carlotta and Roy Goodwin and; her siblings LeRoy, Bob, Vaneda, Virginia, Lula; and her significant other, Richard Platt. She is survived and loved by her daughter, Michelle Fisher-Meece; grandchildren Morgan Traynor, Amber Traynor, and Michael Martini; her great-grandson, Kaleb Webb; her sister, Betty Wills; and many nieces and nephews . The family will have a private memorial for her in Flagler Beach, Florida
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
