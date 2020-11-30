1/1
Connie McGinnis
{ "" }
Connie McGinnis

Horseheads - Age 64 of Horseheads. She was born January 14, 1956 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Norman C. and the late Patricia (Plastid) Lungstrom; she passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27th 2020 as a result of a long illness. In addition to her mother, who passed in 2000, Connie was predeceased by her sister Pamela Lungstrom-Hubinger in 2000; stepmother Vivian Lungstrom in 2015; and sister-in-law Anne Lungstrom in 2019. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Mark McGinnis; sons: Anthony (Amanda) McGinnis and Scott (Shannon) McGinnis; grandchildren, Jackson & Kennedy McGinnis; sister Linda Conrad; brother: Timothy Lungstrom; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Connie was a loving mother, working opposite shifts from Mark while they raised their family. Her humor and determination always on display, she followed her lifelong passion as a Certified Nurse's Aide; working first at Elcor, before moving to the Schuyler Hospital for 26 years. Most of Connie's career was focused on long term care, where she strived to better the lives of her patients. Private services will be held with Connie's family. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery, in Horseheads. Condolences at www.babrerfuneralhome.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
