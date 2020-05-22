|
|
Connie R. Cook
Connie R. Cook, age 73 of Depot St., Nelson passed away on Thursday May 21, 2020 at her home. Born April 21, 1947 in Nelson, she was the daughter of the late Wheeler Kirk and Loretta Edwards Mains. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Connie is survived by sons, Brian (Pamela) Cook and Michael (Lisa) Cook both of Elkland, PA; a daughter, Deanna (Chad) Farman of Knoxville, PA; 11 grandchildren, Jeremy (Laeken) Cook, Jennifer Cook, Lisa (Casey) Pavlick, Sarah (Michael) Getgen, Todd (Jackie) Cook, Jamie (Gabby Citriniti) Cook, Katie (Dylan McDonald) Cook, Renee (Will) Shantz, Sammantha Cook, Jessica (Jamie Colvin) Farman and Amber Farman; 15 great grandchildren; a brother, Gary Kirk and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; a son, Todd and two brothers, Bob and Allen Kirk. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 22 to May 23, 2020