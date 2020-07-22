1/1
Connie Rose Lyon
Connie Rose Lyon

Dallas, GA - Connie Rose Lyon, age 74 of Dallas, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A beloved grandmother, mother and wife, Connie enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching and sipping margaritas with family on the deck at Huc-A-Poos on Tybee Island. Her infectious smile will be missed along with her unique variations of common phrases. A family favorite was, "If the shoe fits, listen to it!" Connie was a graduate of Horseheads High School.

Connie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Lyon; children Ammee (David) Robbins, Michael (Kristen) Lyon, Patrick (Salina) Lyon; grandchildren Tyler Rose, Tanner, Charlotte and Ella.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Connie was a sweet, shining light who will be sorely missed by all who knew her. May she rest in God's loving arms.
Jennie Green
Family
July 23, 2020
Ammee Robbins
Family
July 23, 2020
Sipping margaritas at Huc-A-Poos on Tybee Island
Ammee Robbins
Family
