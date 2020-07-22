Connie Rose Lyon



Dallas, GA - Connie Rose Lyon, age 74 of Dallas, Georgia passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A beloved grandmother, mother and wife, Connie enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching and sipping margaritas with family on the deck at Huc-A-Poos on Tybee Island. Her infectious smile will be missed along with her unique variations of common phrases. A family favorite was, "If the shoe fits, listen to it!" Connie was a graduate of Horseheads High School.



Connie is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Lyon; children Ammee (David) Robbins, Michael (Kristen) Lyon, Patrick (Salina) Lyon; grandchildren Tyler Rose, Tanner, Charlotte and Ella.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store