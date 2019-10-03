|
|
Constance D. "Connie" Read
Frederick, MD - Read, Constance D., age 81, formerly of Elmira, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital in Frederick, MD. Connie was born on April 6, 1938 in Elmira, the daughter of the late William J. and Mildred Read. She enjoyed two careers; one as a school teacher for Elmira City Schools, and the other as a professional singer. She felt privileged to have sung with the nationally known Robert Shaw Chorale.
She is survived by her husband, Yao-sin Su; her niece, Susan Jones (Brian) of New Hartford, CT; nephews, E. James Read (Jeanne) of Frederick, MD and William R. Read of Canton, MA; step-children, Kay Su (Roland Weimer) of Leonia, NJ; Dr. Eric Su (Elise Rosenberg) of Austin, TX; three wonderful grandchildren, Julius Weimer, Jaelin Su, and Noah Su; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service for family and friends will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira. There will be no calling hours. Flowers will be provided by the family. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to remember Connie may do so through a donation in her memory to the or to the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903-7933. Connie's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019