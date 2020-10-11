1/1
Constance J. Seymour
1947 - 2020
Constance J. Seymour

Horseheads, NY - Constance J. Seymour age 73 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday October 8,2020. She was born March 27, 1947 in Sayre, PA the daughter of the late Francis J. Griffin and Barbara M. Eckert Griffin. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318

WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Gravesite Services will follow calling hours in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Due to the Corona-19 Pandemic, Everyone Must wear a face mask and be socially distanced. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .




Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
