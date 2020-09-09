1/1
Constance L. Hadley Berry
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Constance's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Constance L. Hadley Berry

Pine City - Age 78, passed away Mon. Sep. 7, 2020 following complications from a heart attack. Born on June 16, 1942 in Elmira; daughter of the late, Phillip & Leona Stevens Hadley. She graduated from Southside High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in nursing. She attended P.A. United Methodist and volunteered at the Clemens Center. Connie was employed by Southern Tier Planned Parenthood as a nurse practitioner. Always active, She enjoyed painting, bike riding, exercising, and most importantly cherished family times. Connie is survived by her loving family; children, Kristen (Timothy Grassi) VanShoick. Elmira Heights; and Matt (Summer) Berry, Pine City; five grandchildren, Cole (Mackensie), Luke and Sienna Berry; Jake and Nolan VanShoick; siblings, Gail Cotanch, Pine City; James Hadley, Elmira; and Phillip (Jackie) Hadley Jr., Elmira; her former husband and friend, James (Sylvia) Berry; several nieces, nephews and many family friends. Guests will be received on Sat. Sep. 12, 2020 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. Private services will take place at the family's convenience. Connie will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. As required by N.Y.S. face masks and social distancing guidelines are required.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved