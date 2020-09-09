Constance L. Hadley BerryPine City - Age 78, passed away Mon. Sep. 7, 2020 following complications from a heart attack. Born on June 16, 1942 in Elmira; daughter of the late, Phillip & Leona Stevens Hadley. She graduated from Southside High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Syracuse University in nursing. She attended P.A. United Methodist and volunteered at the Clemens Center. Connie was employed by Southern Tier Planned Parenthood as a nurse practitioner. Always active, She enjoyed painting, bike riding, exercising, and most importantly cherished family times. Connie is survived by her loving family; children, Kristen (Timothy Grassi) VanShoick. Elmira Heights; and Matt (Summer) Berry, Pine City; five grandchildren, Cole (Mackensie), Luke and Sienna Berry; Jake and Nolan VanShoick; siblings, Gail Cotanch, Pine City; James Hadley, Elmira; and Phillip (Jackie) Hadley Jr., Elmira; her former husband and friend, James (Sylvia) Berry; several nieces, nephews and many family friends. Guests will be received on Sat. Sep. 12, 2020 between the hours of 1-3 p.m. Private services will take place at the family's convenience. Connie will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery. As required by N.Y.S. face masks and social distancing guidelines are required.