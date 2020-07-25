Constance R. "Connie" Evans
Elmira - Age 98, of Elmira, NY, was promoted to her heavenly home Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF. Connie was predeceased by her loving husband, Rev. George L. Evans in 2005; her parents, Goldie (Carpenter) and Arthur B. Rockwell; her brother, Leonard Rockwell. Connie is survived by her daughters, Elaine Sherwood, Mary Alice "Mae" (Warren) Jones, and Sue (Jon) Shaylor; grandchildren, Meggan (Adam) Nugent, Hannah (David) Valle, Adam (Lindy) Sherwood, Abby (Craig) Brotherston, Kelsey Carapella and Megan Shaylor White; great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaxson Nugent, Lucas, Josiah and Annaliese Valle, Zalayna Brown and Zayden Rodrigues, Sianna, Aliza, Arelia and Tammy Hope Brotherston, Alexis and Eleanor Sherwood; great great-grandson, Ayce Voorhees, and her faithful friend Alice Nichols that visited her frequently throughout the years.
Connie graduated from Practical Bible Training School and spent several years in evangelistic work traveling with her friend Rev. Wilma Hoose. Wilma preached the Word and Connie provided the special music, singing, playing the accordion and, the vibra-harp. Once she met George her talents were used as she stepped beside him in ministry. Connie taught many Sunday school classes, bible studies, and VBS programs. Her love for music inspired many choir performances, both junior and adult. Later in their ministry George was involved in Evangelistic Services and Connie provided special music, finishing each service with her beautiful chalk art. Connie worked 15 years as an Emergency receptionist at the Arnot Ogden Medical. In her spare time, she enjoyed painting Native American ceramics. In recent years Connie would read a book each day.
Connie was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be missed and remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. Special thanks to the staff at the St. Josephs Skilled Nursing, especially Joanne Edmister. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Connie's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com