Cora Jane Wilson
Westfield, PA - Cora Jane Wilson, 89, of Westfield, PA, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in her daughter's home. Born July 19, 1929, in Genesee, she was the daughter of James Halsey and Mary M. Owlett Graham. On June 5, 1965, in Lakehurst, NJ, she married Alvin B. Wilson, who predeceased her on October 16, 2014. She was employed Grant's Department Store in Olean, NY and Toms River, NJ. Cora was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Amvets Auxiliary. Surviving are: a daughter, Nancy Lovel of Westfield; two grandchildren, Glenn (Jodie) Lovel and Melinda (Joseph Hanes) Lovel; a brother,Henry (Anita) Graham of Tioga; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Howard J. Graham; and a son-in-law, John Lovel. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses on Friday, May 10th from 12:00 - 1:00 PM, with Funeral Services at 1:00 PM. The Rev. Gene Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a . Condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 9, 2019