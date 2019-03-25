Services
Coralee L. Owlett


Mansfield, PA - Coralee L. Owlett, age 81, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1937 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of James and Margaret (Smith) Justin. Coralee was the wife of the late John Bruce Owlett, Jr. Prior to her retirement she was a history teacher for Wellsboro School District. Coralee was a member of the Canoe Camp Church of Christ Disciples, past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Mansfield Garden Club.

She is survived by her daughter; Kristi Owlett; granddaughters Stephanie (Kevin Erdner) Coley, Carrie (Jonathan) Williams, Amber Fuller, Jessica (Jesse) Zirkle; five great grandchildren, Natalie Pointer, Aidan Petta, Jesse Zirkle, Jr., Jamie Zirkle, Liam Rachel and Ophelia Williams. Coralee was preceded in death by her husband, John; a son, John Brent Owlett; a daughter, Amy Fuller.

Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mansfield, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
