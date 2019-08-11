|
Corinne J. Gruzlewski
Elmira - Corinne J. Gruzlewski of Elmira, NY was born on November 12, 1931 and passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis in 1997.
Corinne is survived by her children, Gayle (Robert) MacWhinnie of Sayre, PA, James Gruzlewski of Tampa, FL and Daniel (Trina) Gruzlewski of Pine City, NY; grandson, Kevin Cooper of Wilmington, NC.
As per Corinne's wishes there will be no funeral service. Burial will be private in Woodlawn National Cemetery. Corinne's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 11, 2019