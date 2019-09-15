Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Craig Nichols Obituary
Craig Nichols

Elmira - Age 60 of Elmira, NY. He was born the son of Merton, Sr. and Dorothy (Farrell) Nichols and passed away unexpectedly at home. He was predeceased by his father Merton Nichols, Sr. and is survived by his son Ryan Nichols of Horseheads; mother Dorothy Nichols of Elmira; brothers George (Ellen) Nichols of OK, Merton, Jr. (Connie) Nichols of Victor, NY, Joseph (Adrienne) Nichols of AZ; sisters Gina Griffiths and Kathy (Tony) Fieno both of Elmira along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, September 18th from 10 am to 12 noon. His memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Committal prayer and entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, (Heller Gardens)
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
