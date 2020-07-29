Curtis Nicholas Wheaton
Raleigh, NC - Curtis Nicholas Wheaton of Raleigh, NC, passed away on July 25, 2020. He was born May 11, 1952, the son of Doralyn and Donald Wheaton. Nick grew up in Horseheads, NY and graduated from Horseheads High School in 1970, then graduated SUNY Brockport in 1974 with a degree in mathematics and economics. Nick worked as a financial advisor for Western & Southern Financial Group in Raleigh, NC.
Nick is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; son, Christopher (Toni) and grandson, Elijah of Wake Forest, NC; Son, Michael of Williamstown, KY; Stepson, Matt Couchon of Raleigh, NC; Stepdaughters, Melissa Cornelius of Houston, TX, and Kristina Couchon of San Diego, CA; Brother, Tim Wheaton (Sandy) of Raleigh, NC; Sisters, Donna Hill of Elmira, NY and Vickie Mike of Corning, NY; and several nephews and nieces.
Nick enjoyed travelling with Barbara, playing golf with his sons, Christopher and Michael and spending time with his grandson Elijah.
