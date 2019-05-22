Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Stermer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia A. "Sis" Stermer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia A. "Sis" Stermer Obituary
Cynthia A. "Sis" Stermer

Elmira - Age 61 of Elmira. She was Born in Houston TX, the daughter of the late Hardy Hodge and Bernice Ruth (McGinnis), and passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 after battling with cancer. Cynthia was the beloved wife of her surviving husband, Eric Todd Stermer. In addition to Eric she is survived by her children Stacy (Harry), Rachael, Josh (Melissa), Jeremy (Nikki), and Kevin (Julie); 5 grandchildren; along with several extended family and many dear friends. She was a wonderful farm wife, a caring and compassionate mother and friend, as well as one heck of a cook. She was a sales associate at Walmart for 17 years where she made many friends. In her down time, Sis enjoyed rocking in her chair on the porch while staring at the big backyard and farmland. She also loved to fish and to cook; she made ever holiday special with the love she put into preparing delicious food for her family. Every year she enjoyed visiting her daughter's family down in Texas. Sis love Elvis Presley, Disney characters, and dancing. She was never afraid who was watching; a fact which we all admired. She was an amazing woman with such a big heart. It's never goodbye; we will see her again. Heaven gained a new angel this week, our beloved Cynthia. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home; 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm. The Memorial Celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held at 9 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now