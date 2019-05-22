|
Cynthia A. "Sis" Stermer
Elmira - Age 61 of Elmira. She was Born in Houston TX, the daughter of the late Hardy Hodge and Bernice Ruth (McGinnis), and passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 after battling with cancer. Cynthia was the beloved wife of her surviving husband, Eric Todd Stermer. In addition to Eric she is survived by her children Stacy (Harry), Rachael, Josh (Melissa), Jeremy (Nikki), and Kevin (Julie); 5 grandchildren; along with several extended family and many dear friends. She was a wonderful farm wife, a caring and compassionate mother and friend, as well as one heck of a cook. She was a sales associate at Walmart for 17 years where she made many friends. In her down time, Sis enjoyed rocking in her chair on the porch while staring at the big backyard and farmland. She also loved to fish and to cook; she made ever holiday special with the love she put into preparing delicious food for her family. Every year she enjoyed visiting her daughter's family down in Texas. Sis love Elvis Presley, Disney characters, and dancing. She was never afraid who was watching; a fact which we all admired. She was an amazing woman with such a big heart. It's never goodbye; we will see her again. Heaven gained a new angel this week, our beloved Cynthia. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home; 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 6 pm to 9 pm. The Memorial Celebration of Cynthia's Life will be held at 9 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 22, 2019