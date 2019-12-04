|
Cynthia Ann Robbins
Belmont - Cynthia Ann Robbins, 63, formerly of Odessa, NY. passed away at her home with her husband by her side in Belmont on November 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Freeman and Eunice [Hodge] Cooper, born on April 16, 1956. Cindy married Alva Robbins on May 3, 1974 and together they shared a wonderful life, raising two children [Alva Robbins and Nicole Robbins] and two step children [Amy Turner and Mary Smith].
Cindy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. Cindy loved to love on people. Her hands were rarely still as she was always crocheting, knitting or crafting something for someone. She shared her passions with her devoted, loving sister Nancy Thomas. She enjoyed playing Euchre and treasured her memories of traveling with her husband and family over the years. Cindy was fierce with determination in life and never gave up easily.
Friends and family will be gathering on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church in Burdett, NY. to celebrate Cindy's life. To leave on line condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019