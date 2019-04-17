|
Cynthia S. 'Cindy' Lane
Dundee - Cynthia S. 'Cindy' Lane, age 69, of Dundee, NY passed away April 15, 2019.
The Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Friday (April 19) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY. Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Dundee Fire Company, or Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.
Cindy was an intrical part of Lanes Yamaha Inc., in Watkins Glen, NY.
She was involved with and supported The Empire Super Sprints alongside her husband, sponsoring The Rookie of The Year Award.
Survivors include husband Malcolm S. Lane, sons Craig A. (Toni Monroe) Lane, and Keith A. (Amy) Lane, 2 grandchildren, her mother, a brother, a sister, and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019