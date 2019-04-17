Services
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia S. "Cindy" Lane


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia S. "Cindy" Lane Obituary
Cynthia S. 'Cindy' Lane

Dundee - Cynthia S. 'Cindy' Lane, age 69, of Dundee, NY passed away April 15, 2019.

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 - 8:00 pm Friday (April 19) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY. Service will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Dundee Fire Company, or Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.

Cindy was an intrical part of Lanes Yamaha Inc., in Watkins Glen, NY.

She was involved with and supported The Empire Super Sprints alongside her husband, sponsoring The Rookie of The Year Award.

Survivors include husband Malcolm S. Lane, sons Craig A. (Toni Monroe) Lane, and Keith A. (Amy) Lane, 2 grandchildren, her mother, a brother, a sister, and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

To read the full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now