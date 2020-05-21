|
DALE CHANDLER
Elmira - 71, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Dale was born in 1948 at Tioga General, in Wavery, NY. He was the son of Alva Lloyd and Louisa Lattimer Chandler, and one of 15 children. In 1968, he graduated from Southside High School and joined the Air Force. During his time in the Air Force, he was stationed in England. Dale always had a love for England and its rich history. He always loved sharing stories of the time he spent there with his family. After leaving the Air Force, Dale fell in love with his childhood friend and wife of 47 years, Leona VanDuzer. They settled down in Wellsburg, NY and quickly had their first daughter, Melanie. Three years later Jennifer arrived.
Dale and Leona moved to Elmira in 1979 and raised their two children there. Dale retired from Hardinge Brothers in Horseheads and spent his time babysitting his grandchildren, gardening and enjoying retirement during the winter in Florida. Dale loved his family and was always the parent on the sidelines, watching his daughters in their athletic events and later watching them raise their families. He also became a substitute Dad to Melanie and Jennifer's friends DJ, Nicole and Heather. Dale was a proud Grandpa to Abigail, Elisha and Alayna. He was a member of the American Veteran's Association and a proud veteran of the US Air Force.
Dale is survived by his wife, Leona Marie; his daughters, Melanie Chandler Kreydatus (James), Jennifer Meyers (Dave); and grandchildren, Abigail Hauber, Elisha Hauber and Alayna Meyers. His brother, Bob (Lila) Chandler; sisters, Delores (Ora) Whipple, Mary Foster and Helen Cole; sisters-in-law, Diana (Jack) Weber, Bonnie VanDuzer, Shirley VanDuzer (Bob Strachan) and Paula VanDuzer; brothers-in-law, Daniel Bargesser, Raymond (Peggy) Fraboni, and Harold Langeland. Dale also has numerous nieces and nephews.
Dale is predeceased by his parents, Alva Lloyd and Louisa Chandler. His sisters Joyce Janowski, Florence Langeland, Betty (Kenny) Bubacz, Anna (Guy) Waltman and Sarah Bargesser. His brothers Alva Chandler, Arthur Cole, Jr., Asa Chandler, Albert Chandler and Norman Chandler.
Due to the current large gathering restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may express your condolences or leave a remembrance for the family online in his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com. Arrangements entrusted to Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020