Dale G. Brown



Horseheads - Age 84, passed away peacefully at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Dale was born in Hopkinton NY, a son of the late James M. and Blanche (Jock) Brown. He was predeceased by his infant son Jeffrey Brown; brothers, Bernard and Loren Brown; sisters, Irene Hanke and Shirley Daggett. Dale is survived by his wife of 60 years Janet Wilkins Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Dann L. and Elizabeth Brown of Quincy MA; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret A. and Roland Humphrey of Lowman NY; son D. Matthew Brown of Candler NC; grandchildren, Sarah Arceneaux, Kayla Humphrey, Zachary Humphrey, Zelda Brown and Vivienne Brown; several nieces and nephews. Dale was a US Army veteran. He was a Vice President of the Elmira Savings Bank Mortgage Department for many years before moving to Florida where he continued to work in banking before retiring in 2001. Dale and Janet then returned to Elmira to be with family. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. Private services will be held. The Brown family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Colonial Ridge East staff at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the loving and professional care they provided to Dale for the last five years. Those wishing may remember Dale with a donation to Heart to Heart of the Southern Tier, c/o Betty Riaggi, 57 John St., Apt. 101, Corning NY 14830. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.









