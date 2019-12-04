|
Dale H. Storch
Elmira - Age 77, passed away peacefully at Elcor Health Services on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Dale is the son of the late Donald and Alice Hunter Storch. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dianne Lepley Storch; son and daughter-in-law, Drew & Sue Storch; daughter and son-in-law Missy and Mark Rozengota; grandchildren, Danielle Ballard, Shana Howe, Andrea (Jon) Renshaw and Matthew Rozengota; great grandchildren, Anthony, Mason, Nate, Braden, Nevaeh, Aniyah, Zane, Quinn, Sawyer and Rylan; brothers and sister-in-law, David Storch and Mark & Cathy Storch; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gloria (Art) St. Louis, Marty (Laura) Holton and Joe (Kathy) Lepley; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Dale lived his entire life on West Hill. He worked for Chemung County for 25 years where he was the caretaker of Harris Hill Park, and later on was a groundskeeper for Dunn Field. Dale enjoyed golf, bowling, dancing, hunting, fishing and being with his family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 1:15 p.m. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing may remember Dale with a donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Corning, NY 14870, or , 435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019