|
|
Dale Teed
Lawrenceville, PA - Dale Teed, age 86, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Broad Acres in Wellsboro. He was born on September 9, 1933 in Oregon Hill, PA, a son of John and May (Minnier) Teed. Dale was married to Ella (Reynolds) Teed. He worked as a mechanist at Corning Glass Works and served in the Army.
Dale is survived by his son, Timothy (Margaret) Teed of Millerton; two daughters, Yvonne "Punk" (James) Deisher of Lawrenceville, and Terrie (Dennis) Cataldi of Temple; three sisters, Katherine Teed of Oregon Hill, Jean Graham of Oregon Hill, and Jane (Robert) Phelps of Oregon Hill; two sisters in law, Jean Teed of Ohio, and Nancy Teed of Wilmington, NC; eight grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces of nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; four brothers, John, James, Bill, and Robert; four sisters, Nancy, Barbara, Peg, and Betty.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A memorial service will follow immediately after the visitation at 7:00pm with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 4:00pm in Oregon Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019