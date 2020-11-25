1/1
Dalores L. Austin
Dalores L. Austin

Dalores L. Austin, Age 91, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 as a result of Covid.

She was born on August 16, 1929 to the late John and Murna (Kinner) Wheeler. She married Burton Austin on September 18, 1948.

Dalores is survived by her children, Bonnie (George) Cochrane, Michael Austin, Timothy Austin, William ( Sandee) Austin; grandchildren, David Cochrane, Jennifer (Matthew) Barkman, Laura (Brian) Weisse, Benjamin (A. Bette Cooper) Cochrane, Carol Troy Keener) Austin, Jason (Jennifer, Amelia) Hansen; great-grandchildren, Finnegan and Amelia Weisse, Kennadie and Kaidence Cochrane, Caitlin Barkman, Gage and Gannon Keener.

She was predeceased by her parents, , husband, infant son, Philip, brothers LaDrue (Gladys) Wheeler, Shirley Wheeler, John (Judy) Wheeler, and Keith (Mary) Wheeler and daughter in law,

Beth Austin.

Dalores worked for many years at St. Joseph's Hospital. She always took care of everyone and gave everything.

Per her written wishes and her threat of future hauntings if we didn't follow her wishes, there will be no services.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
