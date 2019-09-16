|
Dana Mark Fay
Bentley Creek, PA - What the mind forgets the heart never does.
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ welcomed Dana Mark Fay, 64, of Bentley Creek, PA into his arms on September 14th, 2019 following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones.
Dana was born on July 14th, 1955 in Troy, PA to Merwin and Harriet (Lamb) Fay.
Dana graduated from SRU High School in East Smithfield, PA in 1973. He married Jean (Root) Fay on October 29th, 1983. They celebrated 35 years of marriage. Jean has been by his side throughout his illness, showing her endless love. They have one son Shelby, who he adored. Dana loved music and played the guitar for many years. He also taught Shelby how to play. Dana greatly enjoyed listening to Shelby play guitar, and it was very calming during his illness. In his high school years he was active in soccer, baseball, and basketball where he made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed playing softball on the Hillyard's and Big Pond Lion's teams. Dana coached little league baseball while Shelby was playing.
Dana was employed in the elevator industry and retired in 2011 from Schindler Elevator Corporation after 32 years of service. Dana loved all outdoor activities, which included raising heifers, doing field work, planting and harvesting Christmas and apple trees, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed restoring antique cars and was introduced to the hobby by his father.
Dana accepted the Lord as his savior and was a active member of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church. He attended Sunday School, played special music, was a former Trustee, and played on the softball team.
Dana is survived by his loving wife, Jean and son Shelby. His sister's Corky (John) Harkness and Marsha (Curtis) Card both from Bentley Creek, PA. Stepmother-in-law Nancy Root, Granville Summit, PA. Brother-in-law to Joy Root, Waverly, NY, Jeff (Mia) Root, Monroeton, PA, Jerry (Beth) Root, Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Judi (Joe) Chamberlain, Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Julie (Ray) McClure, Troy, PA and Jamie (Jan) Root, Milan, PA. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His cats, Lily and Pumpkin brought great joy to him. Dana loved all the visits from his many family members and friends.
The memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00am at Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Pastor Jeff Falke of Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church and retired Pastor Lynn Ensign officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home, 279 Main St, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Memorial donations can be made to Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914, Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 and the ().
The family would like to thank those who helped care for Dana during his extended illness: Alexis Hite, Leslie Cain, Whitney Sheeley, Sandy Grant, Emilie Cole, Mackenzie Johnson, and Guthrie Hospice. Together with his family, they loved him through this difficult time.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019