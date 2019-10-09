|
|
Daniel A. Bergquist
On the afternoon of Monday, October 7th, 2019, Canton native Daniel A. Bergquist passed away peacefully at Chemung County Nursing Facility where he resided for the last three weeks. Born in Canton on April 11th, 1932, he was the son of Daniel N. and Bernice (Phinney) Bergquist. Dan served our country during the Korean conflict with the United States Navy as a machinist's mate assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa.
On October 14th, 1953, he married Sue Lyon. Together they raised a son and a daughter and shared 52 years until Sue's passing October 18th, 2005. In 1986 the Bergquist family relocated to Horseheads, NY, where Dan worked at Westinghouse. He retired in 1992 after 32 years of service. He returned to Canton in 2015 as a resident of the Sherwood Personal Care and Retirement Home where he resided until three weeks ago.
Dan was a lover of the great outdoors where relished hunting and fishing. In his younger days he enjoyed fishing trips to Canada. He was a member of the Chemung County Rod & Gun Club as well as being a life member of the VFW.
Dan had a pleasant demeanor and enjoyed the company of family and friends, especially if food was involved. He was given to good natured "ribbing." He was also a fan of TV westerns, Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynne (Ralph) Howell of Stuart, VA; son, Daniel K. (Connie) Bergquist of Pine City, NY; brother William (Claudia) Bergquist of Tennessee; sisters Doris B. Koehler of Rochester, NY, and Evangeline "Bonnie" Card. of Blackwell, PA; grandchildren Daniel L. (Stacie) Bergquist, Lindsey Bergquist, and Luke Howell; great-grandchildren Daniel J., Meleiya, and Krystiana; and brother-in-law William Ward of Rochester, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue; parents; and sisters Nancy L. Bergquist, MaryLou B. Wheeler, and Ruth B. Ward.
Calling hours will be Friday, October 11th from 11 AM to 1 PM at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton, Pa. Service will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in East Canton Cemetery where military honors will be accorded.
The family wishes to thank the Sherwood Personal Care and Retirement Home of Canton, as well as the Chemung County Nursing Facility of Elmira for the excellent care that was given to Dan. (morseandkleesefuneralhome)
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019