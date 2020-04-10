|
|
Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr
Elmira - Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr, age 33 of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home. Daniel was predeceased by his father, Gerald Derr, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Julianna Derr; wife, Elizabeth Derr; mother, Cindy Derr; sister, Shannon (Fred) Howard and Randi (Joe) Fowler; brothers, Gerald Derr II and Kevin (Keshia) Derr; and faithful companion, Baby Girl; 1 niece, numerous nephews, cousin, aunts and uncles.
As per Daniel's wishes there will be no services. In honor of Daniel, friends wishing to make a donation may do so in Julianna Derr's name. Donations may be directed to his mother, Cindy Derr. Daniel's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020