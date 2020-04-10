Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Derr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr


1986 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr Obituary
Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr

Elmira - Daniel A. "Koolaid" Derr, age 33 of Elmira, NY passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at home. Daniel was predeceased by his father, Gerald Derr, Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Julianna Derr; wife, Elizabeth Derr; mother, Cindy Derr; sister, Shannon (Fred) Howard and Randi (Joe) Fowler; brothers, Gerald Derr II and Kevin (Keshia) Derr; and faithful companion, Baby Girl; 1 niece, numerous nephews, cousin, aunts and uncles.

As per Daniel's wishes there will be no services. In honor of Daniel, friends wishing to make a donation may do so in Julianna Derr's name. Donations may be directed to his mother, Cindy Derr. Daniel's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -