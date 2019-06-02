|
|
Dr. Daniel A. Fisher
Elmira - Passed away peacefully in his Florida home on the morning of February 4th, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and military honors will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Dan is survived by his daughter Amy L. Fisher of Elmira, son and daughter-in-law Paul D. Fisher and Dr. Michelle M. Fisher of Barrington, Illinois along with their two children, Olivia G. Fisher and Cole V. Fisher. He is also survived by his loving partner, Ms. Ann Spirawk of Big Flats; and Rosie Barton of Elmira, his nurse, administrator and dear friend. Predeceased include first wife Anne E. Norton Fisher and second wife Ann O'Neil, son Daniel Fisher Jr, brothers-in-law, Jack Pfordresher and Thomas McGuire. Survived by siblings, Mary Pfordresher of Shrewsbury, Mass., Joan McGuire, Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Fred Fisher and wife Evie of Fairview Park, Ohio; along with several nieces and nephews. Dan was born on August 30th, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio, graduated St. Louis Medical School in 1964, Captain in US Armed Forces 1965 - 1967 serving in Vietnam with The Big Red One. He is noted professionally as a founding partner with Sullivan Trail Medical Group 1971, Medical Director United Cerebral Palsy House 1983 and Medical Director STARS/New Dawn Rehabilitation Services 1986, Medical Director Occupational Health Service, St Joseph's Hospital 1996, among numerous additional board certifications and appointments. Dan and Rosie Barton ran their medical practice from 1978 to 1996. The stories that come from those years are endless. Patients brought baked goods, jams & jellies, prepared meals, tools, duck calls and fishing lures to say "Thanks" in their own personal ways. The practice was the highlight of Dan's working years where he was his best self and gave of himself fully. A friend to many and considered a "great guy" by all, Dan had an inner strength and kindness that was endearing and shared with those he loved. Patients loved him and friends and family adored him. He is one of a kind. A father, grandfather, loving companion, husband, friend, doctor, intellect, healer, fisherman and soldier like no other. He was a big hugger. His hugs are still felt and missed greatly. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Arctic League, P O Box 113, Elmira NY 14902, or the Salvation Army, 414 Lake Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Thank you, Dad, for sharing your beautiful self with all of us.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 2 to June 6, 2019