|
|
Daniel Albert Fisher, Jr.
Cranston RI - Age 53, of Cranston RI, formerly of Elmira, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019. Born in Saint Louis MO, he was the son of the late Dr. Daniel Albert Fisher, who passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, and the late Anne Elaine (Norton) Fisher. Daniel was an Army Veteran of the Iraq War and served on the front line during Operation Desert Storm. He is survived by his son Kyle Evans of Tampa FL; brother and sister-in-law Paul David Fisher and Dr. Michelle Maneval Fisher, niece Olivia Grace Fisher and nephew Cole Vance Fisher all of Barrington IL; loving sister Amy Louise Fisher of Elmira; and close family friend Ann Spirawk of Elmira. Dan was affable and friendly to all. He was generous and warm. He loved rock and roll music with a heavy leaning toward Southern Rock, especially the iconic band Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was a Simple Man, a Freebird and Whiskey Rock n' Roller all in one. Dan took people into his home (mostly veterans) and provided them a place to stay as long as needed. He was known by all at the Providence Veterans Hospital where he worked for many years until ultimately becoming a long term patient. Lastly, Dan had his struggles. He battled addiction his entire life and eventually he lost those battles. In the final years Dan knew his fate and made many amends to those he loved. He did his absolute best in this life and he now rests in peace. Family and friends are invited to Dan's service, with military honors, at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019