Daniel E. Manchester
Pine City - Age 70, of Pine City, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. His parents, Richard F. and Evelyn "Buzz" Manchester and brothers, Thomas A. and Richard H. "Butch" Manchester, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children: daughter, Julie A. Manchester: son, Brian D. (Jill) Manchester; significant other, Mickey Mallory; sister-in law, Carol Manchester; along with grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, "Floyd the Cat", and many dear friends who he considered his extended family. Dan will always be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor and that infamous raised eyebrow. He retired after 40 years of service as a rural carrier from the Pine City Post Office, as well as, the owner and operator of a growing and successful inground swimming pool business (Manchester Contracting) for the past 41 years. His family asks you to join them at the Pine City Fire Department, 1463 Pennsylvania Ave., Pine City, NY on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm for a Celebration of Dan's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Horseheads Community Animal Shelter, 150 Wygant Road, Horseheads, NY 14845, or Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892. Dan's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
"One more and we'll all go!" DEM
