Daniel Harold Poley
- - Daniel Harold Poley, age 70, returned to the arms of our Lord on June 28, 2019. He is survived by his son, Daniel R. Poley of Elmira. Despite his medical condition, Dan lived every day to the fullest and relished the time he spent with friends and family.
A memorial service will be announced at the convenience of the family, but no services are scheduled at this time. Anyone wishing to honor Dan can make a contribution in his name to the Steele Memorial Library.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 30, 2019