|
|
Daniel J. "Gilly" Gilbert
Elmira - Age 68, died peacefully at home on his farm, Sunday, July 21, 2019, a place he loved and lived for nearly 50 years. Gilly was born and raised in Elmira a son of the late Andrew and Frances (Wolfe) Gilbert. He is also predeceased by his sister Catherine Rose Gilbert. Gilly is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Patricia A. and Gerald Sweeney of Albany NY; niece Kelly (Joseph) Ahearn of Troy NY with son Aiden; friend and companion Kerry Keck Ames of Elmira; canine companion Matty; special family friends, Sheila Hungerford, Greg and Julie Hungerford, Colleen and Mark Titus, David Carr; along with many other good friends. Gilly was a 1969 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. He served in the US Army from January 1971 until January 1973. Gilly worked with NYS Department of Corrections, retiring in 2000, achieving the rank of Lieutenant. Gilly was a member of the White Eagles Club and the American Legion Post #443. He was an avid golfer and New York Yankee fan. One of Gilly's greatest joys was watching the sunsets from his home on the farm. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A funeral service, with military honors will follow at 6:00 p.m. Those wishing may remember Gilly with a donation to either, the SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 1200 Davis Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 24 to July 25, 2019