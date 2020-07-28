Daniel J. Grafius



Elmira - Age 74, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Dan was born in Elmira son of the late Daniel E. and Evangeline Sours Grafius. He is predeceased by his wife of 48 years Sharon "Sherry" Gordon Grafius and brother Gene Grafius. Dan is survived by daughters, Tiffany Grafius Pickren and husband Stan of Horseheads with children, Joseph and Laken; Kristine Grafius Eckelberger and husband Warren of Elmira with children, Kirsten, Brandon, Jersey, Haylee and Warren; Ericka Grafius Keough and Samuel Burlew of Elmira with children, Justin, Kayla, Joshua, Cade and Tyler; Dannette Grafius Clark and husband Jason of Elmira with children, Siharra, Jason and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Kaliyanna, Tyreell Jr., Tristan, Carson, Kaiden, Jayvon and Trenton; sisters, Geraldine Lapp and Nancy (Dennis) Johnson; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dan was a US Marine Corps Veteran serving from 1966-1968. He had worked for many years as a bus driver for Chemung County Transit. Dan enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and golf. Dan loved to play cards and watch old western movies and shows. Private family services will be held.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store