Daniel Joseph Clark



Temple, TX - Daniel Joseph Clark, 58, of Temple, TX, formerly of Horseheads, NY died August 26, 2020. Dan was born in Elmira, NY and attended Horseheads High School. Dan was the son of Howard G. Clark, who predeceased him, and Patricia Redmond Clark of Horseheads. Dan is also survived by his daughter and her husband, Rachel & Matthew Varner, and grandson Joseph Varner of Bulverde, TX; siblings and their spouses, Mary Anne & Robert Bly of Horseheads, Margaret Williams of Greenville, MS, William & OlgaMarie Clark of Horseheads, Kathy & Jeré Wigsten of Cayuta, NY, Amy & Ed Bond of Horseheads; along with numerous aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins. Dan was also predeceased by his siblings, Elizabeth and Gerald Clark.



Dan had been absent from our lives for many years, but we are thankful to have reconnected with him. We are mourning the boy that we knew and loved.









