1/
Daniel Joseph Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Joseph Clark

Temple, TX - Daniel Joseph Clark, 58, of Temple, TX, formerly of Horseheads, NY died August 26, 2020. Dan was born in Elmira, NY and attended Horseheads High School. Dan was the son of Howard G. Clark, who predeceased him, and Patricia Redmond Clark of Horseheads. Dan is also survived by his daughter and her husband, Rachel & Matthew Varner, and grandson Joseph Varner of Bulverde, TX; siblings and their spouses, Mary Anne & Robert Bly of Horseheads, Margaret Williams of Greenville, MS, William & OlgaMarie Clark of Horseheads, Kathy & Jeré Wigsten of Cayuta, NY, Amy & Ed Bond of Horseheads; along with numerous aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins. Dan was also predeceased by his siblings, Elizabeth and Gerald Clark.

Dan had been absent from our lives for many years, but we are thankful to have reconnected with him. We are mourning the boy that we knew and loved.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved