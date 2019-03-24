|
Daniel Joseph Maloney
West End NC - Age 81, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, in West End NC. Dan was born in Elmira, a son of Lawrence and Goldie (Barron) Maloney. He is predeceased by his first wife Jane Painton Maloney, son Daniel Hayes Maloney and sister Sandra Maloney. Dan is survived by his wife Sharon Wood Maloney; daughters and sons-in-law: Kathleen and Gary Marques of North Reading MA, Karen and Timothy Power of Douglas MA, Kimberly and Clifford Saunders of West Lebanon NH; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Margo Maloney of Middlesex NY; beloved uncle and aunt, Donald "Pete" and Caroline Barron of Elmira; along with eleven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dan graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1955. He served in the US Marine Corp, spending much of his duty in Japan, attaining the rank of Sergeant early in his enlistment. He lived in Massachusetts for many years prior to moving to his current hometown of West End. Dan worked at Hardinge Brothers where he was a Regional Sales Manager, retiring after 39 years of service. Growing up Dan played all sports from Little League on, lettering in baseball, football and basketball at EFA. The Neighborhood House was a regular hangout for him growing up. Playing basketball and softball
in the Industrial League was also a passion of his. Dan's talents lead to the success of many Hardinge Industrial League Championships and he was named to the Hardinge All Sports Hall of Fame. He enjoyed sailing on Keuka Lake, was an avid golfer and traveled anywhere he could play golf. Dan loved visiting the Boston area to be with his daughters and their families. While living in Elmira Dan was a member of the Msgr. John J. Lee Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Knights of Columbus, Corning Country Club and the United States Marine Corps League. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dan on Friday, March 29, 2019, 10:00 a.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers and military honors will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Dan with a donation to the Foundation of First Health-Hospice House, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst NC 28374. Officers and members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28th at 7:00 p.m. to conduct a service for our brother Dan.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019