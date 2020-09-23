Daniel L. Brockway, Jr.
Lawrenceville - Daniel L. Brockway, Jr., age 72, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 1, 1948 in Corning, NY, the son of Daniel Brockway. Dan worked for Dresser Rand for 47 years and as a substitute Rural Mail Carrier. Dan served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Lawrenceville Fire Department for 40 years, the current president of the Lawrenceville Fireman's Ambulance Association, and the current captain of the Fire Police. Daniel was an avid reader and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his younger years it was drag racing his Rebel Machine, and snowmobiling on his Artic Cat.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Rhonda Tenny of Elkland, PA; nephews, Terry Tenny, Jr., Anthony Brockway; an aunt, Alice Brockway; and numerous cousins. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Daniel L. Brockway, Sr.; his grandparents, Henry and Anna Brockway; and a brother, Randy L. Brockway.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11:00am-12:00pm at the Lawrenceville Fireman's substation, Rt. 287 Tioga Jct., PA (across from Hall's Home and Lumber). A memorial service will follow immediately at 12:00pm. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to the Lawrenceville Ambulance Association, 19564 Rt. 287, Lawrenceville, PA 16929. Burial will take place in Powers Cemetery in Lawrenceville, PA. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com