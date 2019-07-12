Daniel Lee Champion



Elmira - Age 52, of Lindley, NY, formerly of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 peacefully, in the comfort of his home after a fearless battle with cancer. Dan was born in Elmira, NY on Sunday, February 5, 1967 to Lester and Sharon Champion. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1985. Upon graduation he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Gilboy and moved to Fort Hood, Texas where he proudly served in the United Stated Army for four years. As Dan would say "Being in the Army was one of the best times of my life." While living in Fort Hood they welcomed their first daughter, Noel Elizabeth, shortly after moving back to NY in 1990, they welcomed their second daughter Monica Lee. Daniel went on to work for several companies in Elmira until becoming employed at The Elmira Heights School District, where he worked for over 20 years. Due to illness, he took disability retirement in 2018. Dan fought a long, long battle, but never let cancer get in his way of doing the things he loved. Dan was well known and loved by so many. Daniel was predeceased by his loving wife of 29 years, Elizabeth A. Champion, of Lindley, NY. He is survived by daughters, Noel (Neil) Galpin (Champion), and Monica (Ryan J.) Champion-Coghlan, all of Elmira, NY; grandchildren, Landon C. Jones, Brooke A. Galpin, Kendall E. Klub and Brayden J. Coghlan, whom he loved with all his heart. He is also survived by his parents, Lester and Sharon Champion of Elmira, NY; brother, Lester (Amanda) Raymond Champion JR, of Nisland, South Dakota; sister, Jennifer M. Champion, of Elmira, NY, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family would like to recognize all the friends who stood by his side throughout the years, and were always there with helping hands, the staff at the Elmira Heights Schools, for their generous love, support, and donations to Dan and his family, as well as all the health care workers who cared for Dan throughout his illness. The family would like to especially recognize Karen Knapp, Daniel's girlfriend of three years, who stood by his side, hand in hand, while he fought this battle until his last breath. She never once became discouraged and cheered him on through every treatment to not give up. She was a godsend who will always be appreciated and loved for the loving care she provided him. Thank you, you will always be a part of our family and we love you. Dan was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, trap, and enjoy all the beauty nature provided. Dan enjoyed taking long rides on his Harley, whether alone or with his riding brothers. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren who he wants nothing but the best for in life. Heaven has gained a true Champion. A fund will be set up to help with expenses. All donations can be made through gofundme.com the title of the campaign is "Memorial expenses for Daniel Champion", or sent to Monica Champion at, 215 Home St. Elmira, NY 14904. FRIENDS MAY CALL AT THE BAKER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 640 W. GRAY ST. ELMIRA, ON MONDAY, JULY 15, 2019 FROM 11AM-1PM. FUNERAL SERVICES TO FOLLOW AT 1PM. PASTOR DON GUILES OFFICIATING. INTERMENT OF DAN'S ASHES WILL HELD IN WOODLAWN NATIONAL CEMETERY, ELMIRA AT THE CONVENIENCE OF HIS FAMILY. www.bakerfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Star-Gazette on July 12, 2019