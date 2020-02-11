|
|
Daniel Patrick Gingrich
Beaufort, NC - Daniel Patrick Gingrich, 73, of Beaufort and formerly of Elmira, New York, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home.
Dan was born in Elmira, New York to the late Adam Elias "Joe" and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" (Givens) Gingrich on June 30, 1946. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1964. He worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of New York for 22 years before retiring in 2003.
Dan is survived by his lovely bride of 51 years, Donna; daughter, Susan (Todd) Ulrich of Boulder, CO with their son, Tommy; son, Daniel (Pam) of Waxhaw, NC and their daughters, Delaney, Ella, and Erin; daughter, Sarah "Wormer" (Timothy Hamula) of Rotonda West, FL; brother, Gerald Gingrich of Covington, KY; sister, Mary (James) Palmer of Elmira, NY; brother, Joseph (Anne) Gingrich of Corning, NY; sister, Theresa (David) Woodruff of Millerton, PA; sister, Bernadette Allington of Apex, NC; sister-in-law, Patricia McClure of Venice, FL; along with several nieces and nephews.
In honor of Dan's wishes, there will be no funeral or calling hours. Those wishing may remember Dan with a donation to the Josh Palmer Fund, PO Box 3223, Elmira, NY 14905.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020