Daniel Paul Kane
Elmira - Age 80, passed away peacefully, at his home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Dan was born and raised in Elmira, a son of Henry and Helen (Enright) Kane. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce O'Dell Kane; children, and their families: Kathleen E. and Eric Kirleis of Boston MA with children: Tor, Knute, Otto and Kirsten; Dr. Michael P. and Amy Kane of Hamburg NY with daughters: Erin, Megan and Abigail; Dr. Maureen A. Kane and Jeff Lembke of Baltimore MD with children: Shea and Jack Lembke; sister and brother-in-law Camilla A. and George Stadtmueller of Erie PA; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Thomas M. O'Dell of Moses Lake WA, Janet A. and James Sharp of Tarpon Springs FL, Nancy J. and Henry Osika of Clearwater FL; along with several nieces and nephews. Dan was a part of the first graduating class of Notre Dame High School in 1956. He continued his education at Canisius College, graduating from there in 1960. Dan then enlisted in the U.S. Army. Shortly after his military discharge he moved back to Elmira to start his 50 plus year accounting career. An avid baseball fan, Dan was a diehard NY Yankees fan. He also was a fan of the NY Giants. Dan was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Msgr. John J. Lee Division, the Elmira Elks Lodge #62 and the American Legion. Dan was a long time communicant of St. Mary's Church, Elmira. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Interment with committal prayers, and military honors, will follow at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Dan with a donation to either, CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870-9509, or The Arctic League, P O Box 113, Elmira NY 14902. Officers and members of the A.O.H. will meet at McInerny Funeral Home at 7:00 p.m., Friday, March 1st, to conduct a service for our brother, Dan.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019