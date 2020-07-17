Dr. Daniel Stephen Manganaro
Horseheads - Dr. Daniel Stephen Manganaro of Horseheads N.Y. was 27 years old when he was tragically taken from this earth. Although taken too soon, BIG Dan surely left his mark on everything he touched and those he encountered. Dan was a hero.
He was the third child to parents Dr. Stephen and Cynthia Manganaro and a brother to Matthew, Andrew, and Mark Manganaro. Growing up in a house of all boys competition was paramount for Dan; who more than excelled in academics, athletics, and life. He was a great athlete ascending to the national stage as a collegiate wrestler at Ursinus College where he met the love of his life Madeleine "Maddy" Scuderi. After his athletic career came to a close, Dan decided to take it easy and head off to medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) with his younger brother Mark. As you would expect Dan excelled graduating atop his medical school class and ultimately matched into Orthopedic Surgery Residency at Inspira Health in New Jersey.
Dan's accomplishments and accolades are seemingly endless, but those who have had the privilege of crossing his path really understand how special he truly was. Dan enjoyed simple pleasures of life; a full plate of food, a beer with a friend, a hike in the woods, or just picking up heavy stuff and putting it back down. Dan was there for the people he loved and even for the ones he didn't. He always knew what to do and say to help guide those around him to reach their fullest potential. Whether it was a simple conversation, one of those giant hands on your shoulder, or one look at that iconic curly hair, there is no doubt Dan was larger than life and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by parents Dr. Stephen and Cynthia Manganaro, brothers Dr. Matthew Manganaro, Andrew Manganaro, Dr. Mark Manganaro, love of his life Maddy Scuderi, her siblings Anna and Jasen Hurka, Nicholas Scuderi, Peter Scuderi, and her parents Joseph and Gail Scuderi. Grandmother Eleanor Manganaro, Uncle David and Theresa Giardino, Uncle Anthony and Janice Giardino, Aunt Sandra Giardino, and innumerable cousins and friends. He is predeceased by grandparents Anthony and Adelaide Giardino, Louis Manganaro and Uncle Gary Giardino.
Daniel was always trying to help those around him succeed. With this in mind we are asking donations be made in Daniel's honor to any of the following:
Daniel Manganaro Memorial Wrestling Scholarship
Mail to:
Friends of Horseheads Wrestling
555 County Road 64
Elmira, NY 14903
Dr. Daniel Manganaro Memorial Scholarship
Mail to:
Arnot Health Foundation
571 East Market Street
EMAC Suite 102
Elmira, NY 14901
Dr. Daniel Stephen Manganaro, Student Remembrance Scholarship
Mail to:
LECOM at Elmira
250 W. Clinton Street
Elmira, NY 14905
.