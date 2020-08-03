Daniel W. Jackson
Corning - Daniel W. Jackson, age 66 of Corning passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 1, 2020 after his battle with cancer. He was born in Corning, NY on June 8, 1954, the son of late Alford and Nancy Jackson. Dan graduated from Horseheads High School and received two Associates degrees from Corning Community College.
Dan's first employment was at Westinghouse as an Electrical Technician and he went on to work at Hardinge Inc. in Horseheads for 43 years as an Electrical Technician. He was also a lifetime member of the Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company.
Daniel was an avid scouter. Dan started his journey in scouting by completing his adult Wood Badge Training in 1995 and became a member of the "Bobwhite" patrol. He served as Scout Master for Troop 29 from 1999-2005 and remained a committee member until 2013. In addition to being Troop Scoutmaster for over 5 years he was Cub Master in Pack 129. Dan went on to become the Committee Chairman for Venture Crew 2029 from 2001-2011 and remained a committee member in the Crew until 2013. Dan was an avid member of the Order of the Arrow (OA) attending 10 National OA Conferences (NOAC) and he received his Vigil Honor in 2000. Dan also attended 7 Jamborees including the International World Jamboree in 2019. Some of Dan's accomplishments in scouting include The Silver Beaver Award in 2007, The Founder's Award in 2007 and multiple 50 Miler awards. For his years of service, Dan has received the Venturing Leadership Award twice, once from the Area 3 level and then again for the entire Northeast Region in 2019.
He leaves to carry on his legacy of service his brother, David (the late Janet) Jackson of Spencer-Van Etten; sister, Janice Jackson of Big Flats; his children, Thomas Jackson of Irondequoit; Aaron Jackson (Jacki Miller) of Cary, NC; Timothy (Meagan) Jackson and their two children, Adaline and Amelia Jackson (the stars to Dan's moon) of Corning; as well as companion, Lois Love of Big Flats.
Dan will be remembered for his dedication to community service through the service organizations of Boy Scouts and the Painted Post Kiwanis club. Those who knew him cherished his love of puns as he had an endless sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers, in order to continue Dan's legacy, donations may be made to the Daniel W. Jackson Eagle Scout fund care of Five Rivers Council.
Calling hours will be held at Phillips Funeral Home& Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning, NY on Thursday August 6, 2020 from 1-3pm and 6-8pm. There will be a graveside funeral service on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:30am at Rural Home Cemetery in Big Flats. All COVID-19 precautions and regulations will apply, face masks are required.
