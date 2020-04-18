|
DANIEL W. MACEDA
Burdett - Age 50, of Burdett, NY, passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer on April 5, 2020.
Dan was born in Middletown, NY, the son of John and June (Tappen) Maceda. He was raised in Elmira and completed the conservation program at GST BOCES. He lived in Burdett for the last 23 years, raising his beloved children and operating his business, Finger Lakes Motor Sports.
Dan loved the outdoors and was happiest while boating and listening to the Blues with family and friends or spending many hours at the Finger Lakes National Forest with his children and dogs. He also enjoyed traveling the East Coast and to Florida, avidly seeking out authentic cuisine and local sights and experiences in his travels.
He is survived by his fiancée, Patricia Cummings; son, Justin (Brittany) Maceda; daughter, Chelsea Maceda (Connor); brothers, John Maceda and Scott Maceda; sister, Linda (Ed) Huffner; two granddaughters, Ariana and Arabella; two grandsons, Niko and Kade; nephew, Ryan Lincoln; and three nieces, Kelley (Charles) Pierce (and their children Maddox and Saylor), Brittany Huffner (Ryan) and Danielle Huffner (Matt). He was predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer and announced at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to the National Forest Foundation at: https://www.nationalforests.org/ donate/plant-trees You may leave a memory of Dan or express condolences to the family online in his obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, Watkins Glen.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020