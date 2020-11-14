Daniel (Danny) White
Waverly - Daniel (Danny) White, 73, of Waverly, NY passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020 surrounded by his family at Robert Packer Hospital. Born on December 15, 1946 in Elmira, NY, he was the son of the late Lewis A. White and Flora Burdick.
He was a US Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. For 25 years, Danny worked for the NYS Department of Corrections retiring from Southport Correctional Facility in 2009. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved to help others in need. He had a big heart, whatever needed to be done, "Uncle Dan" was there to lend a hand. Danny had a great sense of humor and loved to joke.
Danny is survived by his children, Brad White of Waverly, NY, Lisa (Brian) Drees of Wesley Chapel, FL; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his former wife, Kris White of Vero Beach, FL; and his sister, JoAnn Jacobson of Kings Ferry, NY. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Monica McAndrews; his sister, Rita Jutzi; and brother, Lewis White, Sr.
It was Danny's request that there be no calling hours and for services to be private and at the convenience of his family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.olthof.com
.