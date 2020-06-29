Danielle L. Tomisman
1974 - 2020
Danielle L. Tomisman

Southport - Age 45, passed away unexpectedly at home on Fri. June 26, 2020 following complications after a surgery. Born on Dec. 6, 1974 in Elmira, daughter of James & Martha McMillen Ferraro, Danielle graduated from Southside High School Class of 93. Always caring for others, she earned her LPN Degree employed by Corning Guthre and the Chemung County Nursing Facility for over 17 years. Remembered as an "Angel to Many" Danielle always went out of her way to help others. She was very social and enjoyed cooking. In addition to her loving parents, she is survived by her cherished husband and companion of 19 years, Paul Tomisman; children, Zach Tomisman, Kory Tascarini, and Kate Fulton; a grandson, Jackson; siblings, Lisa, Tony, James Jr. and Mike; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and many dear friends. Danielle was predeceased by her in-laws, Paul & Patricia Frey Tomisman. All services will be held privately. Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, 1316 College Ave. Elmira, NY 14901.








Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
