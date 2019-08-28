Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
1957 - 2019
Danny M. Paulo Obituary
Danny M. Paulo

Elmira - Age 62, of Elmira, NY, passed away on August 24, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Danny was born in Elmira on April 3, 1957, son of the late Dominick and Annabell (Halpin) Paulo. Danny was also predeceased by his brother, Dominick "Butchie." Danny operated his family's business, Butchies Produce in Elmira for many years and was an avid baseball player in the Elmira area. He is survived by his wife, Jean Paulo; children, Stacy, Danielle and Anthony; sister, Carol (Tom) Doland; brothers, Erman (Joy), Richard and John Paulo; several nieces and nephews. mother-in-law, Kathryn Staboleski; Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Danny on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 3 pm at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
