|
|
Darell L. Johnson
Campbell - Darell L. Johnson, age 64 of Campbell, NY died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home.
Born on August 16, 1955 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Robert, Sr. and Jannabelle (Harvey) Johnson. Darell worked Early Warning Radar Detection for the United States Air Force before retiring after 20 years of service to his Country.
Darell is survived by his brothers: Wayne and Ronald; and sisters: Sharon and Sandra.
In addition to his parents, Darell was predeceased by two brothers: David and Robert, Jr.
It was Darell's wish that there be no services. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Darell's name may be sent to an SPCA of your choice.
Kind words and memories may be shared at: www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020