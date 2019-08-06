|
Darlene R. Malinowski
Elmira - Darlene R. Malinowski, 60, of Elmira, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 4, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Mary (Zukas) Malinowski and sister of the late Kevin Malinowski. Darlene is survived by her daughter Shala (Mary Potter) Malinowski of Elmira NY and her brother Anson Malinowski of Florence KY. Darlene enjoyed music, cooking, traveling, loved her cats Bubba and Mama. She was very close to her family and friends Annette (Zukas) Raasch, Douglas Powers and Brianna Hodge who was like a daughter to her. She owned and operated Dee Rose Jewelry. Family and friends are invited to call at the Othlof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00pm followed by a funeral service at the funeral home. Darlene's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019